Black-ish Creator to Remake “White Men Can’t Jump”

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is aiming to bring an updated version of the 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barris is teaming up with pro athletes and Mortal Media partners Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil to develop a remake of the Ron Shelton-directed hit.

As part of Bariss’ overall film deal with Fox that he signed in September, he will produce and write the script for the upcoming project, while Griffin, Kalil,and their partner Noah Weinstein will help produce.

The original film, which starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as two streetball hustlers, follows the two as they team up to hustle an unsuspecting ballplayer. The title, White Men Can’t Jump, comes from Snipes’ assessment of Harrelson’s character inability to dunk because of his race.

There is no official word on who might fill the high tops of Snipes and Harrelson.

