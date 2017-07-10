Blac Chyna says she’s taking legal action against Rob Kardashian as a matter of “respect”

Getty Images/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — On Good Morning America Monday morning, Black Chyna opened up to ABC News’ Lindsey Davis about why she’s decided to take legal action against her ex, Rob Kardashian, after he attacked her online and posted nude photos she’d sent him.

“I’ve talked to Rob…about everything. I’ve talked to him,” she said. “The moral of the story is, he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Chyna told ABC News that she and Kardashian have been broken up since December. The two reality TV stars, who starred in Rob & Chyna on E!, were first linked in early 2016, and that April, they announced their engagement. While they never married, they share a daughter, Dream, who was born in November.

Chyna, who says the Kardashians have not reached out her since the incident, was once close friends with one of Kardashian’s older sisters, Kim Kardashian West. She also once dated, and has a son with, rapper Tyga, who left Chyna to date Kardashian’s younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner. Tyga and Jenner have since split.

Chyna admitted to releasing racy photos herself in the past, in which her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, says was …read more

