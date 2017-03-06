Bird flu found at Tennessee chicken farm as virus surges in Asia

iStock/Thinkstock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — An outbreak of avian flu in Tennessee has health officials on alert as the virus has surged across parts of Asia in recent months.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture confirmed yesterday that approximately 74,000 chickens from a commercial farm in Lincoln County were culled after some of the animals tested positive for a strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

On Monday, Tennessee government officials said the strain of the virus found in Tennessee is a North American strain, which they don’t believe is connected to the avian influenza A(H7N9) strain in Asia that has caused serious illness in humans.

The news comes days after the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report that found increased activity the strain in China and Hong Kong that led to 460 human infections.

Between 2013 and 2017, a total of 1,258 avian influenza A(H7N9) virus infections in China were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), with 41 percent of the cases resulting in fatalities.

The virus found in Tennessee has been identified as an H7 virus, most likely spread from wild birds in North America. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said it is assessing the exact strain of the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health