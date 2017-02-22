Bindi Irwin posts tribute to late “Crocodile Hunter” father Steve on his birthday

FilmMagic/Gabriel Olsen(LOS ANGELES) — Steve the “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin would have been 55 today. The late TV show personality and wildlife champion died in 2006 when he was stabbed in the chest by a stingray, in a freak underwater accident while Irwin was shooting a documentary.

He was 44 at the time and his daughter Bindi was just 8.

The now 18-year-old took to Instagram to post a tribute to her beloved dad, writing, “Always in our hearts.” The caption is coupled with a photo of her smiling father spending time with a crested bird.

Bindi has followed in her father’s footsteps, working at the Australia Zoo in her home country. She also won Dancing With the Stars in season 21, paying tribute to her father on numerous times during the show.

Last year, she also posted another tribute to her dad on the 10th anniversary of his passing.

“You’ll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe,” she wrote.

