Billy Currington Plans to Stay Up ‘Til the Sun in 2017

ABC/Image Group LA Billy Currington may be planning to pull an all-nighter, judging by the name of his upcoming tour.

The “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” hitmaker will kick off his Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour March 9 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here are the initial dates for Billy’s 2017 trek:

3/9 — St. Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House

3/10 — Dubuque, IA, Five Flags Center

3/11 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

3/23 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

3/24 — Roanoke, VA, Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

3/25 — Sayerville, NJ, Starland Ballroom

4/6 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

4/7 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

4/8 — Strousburg, PA, Sherman Theater

4/20 — Houston, TX, House of Blues

4/21 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

5/11 — Philadelphia, PA , The Fillmore

5/12 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount

5/13 — Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

5/19 — Richmond, VA, Center Stage

5/20 — New York, NY, Playstation Theater

6/1 — Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country