Billy Currington Plans to Stay Up ‘Til the Sun in 2017

ABC/Image Group LA Billy Currington may be planning to pull an all-nighter, judging by the name of his upcoming tour.
The “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To” hitmaker will kick off his Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour March 9 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Here are the initial dates for Billy’s 2017 trek:
3/9 — St. Louis, MO, Peabody Opera House
3/10 — Dubuque, IA, Five Flags Center
3/11 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater
3/23 — Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live
3/24 — Roanoke, VA, Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
3/25 — Sayerville, NJ, Starland Ballroom
4/6 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
4/7 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
4/8 — Strousburg, PA, Sherman Theater
4/20 — Houston, TX, House of Blues
4/21 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion
5/11 — Philadelphia, PA , The Fillmore
5/12 — Huntington, NY, The Paramount
5/13 — Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
5/19 — Richmond, VA, Center Stage
5/20 — New York, NY, Playstation Theater
6/1 — Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Source:: ABC News Radio Country