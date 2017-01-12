Billie Lourd Posts Moving Instagram Memory of Mom Carrie Fisher

Fox – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd has kept a lower profile on social media since the back-to-back deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, but late Wednesday night she posted a throwback pic of herself as a child in the back of a limo, cuddled up next to her mom.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,’ she wrote, quoting Fisher.

Summing up her loss, Lourd added, “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

Fisher died December 27, four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a transatlantic flight. Her mother Debbie Reynolds, suffered a fatal stroke the day after Fisher died.

