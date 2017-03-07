Bill Paxton’s death certificate reveals heart defect

Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. © 2017 WBEI. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Bill Paxton died of stroke days after undergoing surgery to fix an aortic aneurysm and repair a heart defect, according to his death certificate.

The 61-year-old actor died on February 25, just 11 days after undergoing surgery to repair the aneurysm and replace a valve in his heart.

His death certificate also revealed that the longtime actor, star of films like Twister and Aliens, was born with a form of heart disease called bicuspid aortic valve. It is a birth defect characterized by the aortic valve having only two small leaflets that help regulate blood flow in the heart instead of the usual three.

The defect is associated with increased risk of aneurysm, stroke or heart failure. It is one of the most common cardiac birth defects and is estimated to be present in two percent of the population, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Paxton’s death certificate does not specify the cause of his fatal stroke or whether it was related to his birth defect.

Paxton’s representative did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for additional comment about the cause of death.

In an earlier statement, his family said the actor …read more

