Bill Cosby: what will his legacy be now?

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — After six days of deliberations, the jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial in Norristown, PA, was unable to reach a unanimous decision on Cosby’s guilt, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial. The district attorney has already said they will re-try the case.



As we await what happens next, the question now is: can the world still appreciate Bill Cosby, the trailblazing entertainer once fondly known as “America’s Dad?”

“His empire has been forever tarnished and tainted…as is his legacy,” says ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin. “[T]his is a man who’s 79 years old, who admitted to giving women Quaaludes as a practice prior to having sexual contact, even though he was married. I just don’t think he can then go back as ‘America’s Dad’ or go back to America as a moral authority.”

Cosby has also been accused by at least 59 other women of drugging and/or sexually assaulting them. He’s denied all the accusations and, other than in the Constand case, hasn’t been criminally charged.

Following his eight-year tenure on TV’s The Cosby Show, which earned him the “America’s …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment