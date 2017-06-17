Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial

iStock/Thinkstock(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) — After more than four days of days of deliberations, a Norristown, PA, jury Saturday failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, resulting in a mistrial.

The district attorney has already declared Cosby will be re-tried.

Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually violating Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Constand, who was then an employee of Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater, claims the comic gave her drugs that incapacitated her to the degree that she could not stop him from assaulting her.

After a brief criminal investigation that was ended due to lack of evidence, Constand sued Cosby in 2005; the case was settled the following year for an undisclosed sum. Cosby testified under oath in the suit, but that testimony was sealed as part of a mutual nondisclosure agreement until July 2015, when Constand petitioned the court to unseal the testimony. She claimed Cosby’s then-recent responses to similar drugging and/or assault allegations by other women broke the nondisclosure agreement. A federal court unsealed the testimony.

Cosby’s 2005 testimony included his admission that he had …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment