Bill Cosby planning speaking engagements about sexual assault, rep says

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Bill Cosby is planning speaking engagements to educate people about the sexual assault allegations made against him, his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, told ABC News Thursday.

Wyatt said he’d been contacted by a number of organizations, including churches, asking for Cosby to “come out and speak to young men and women on how this could affect their lives.”

“This is bigger than Mr. Cosby now. … Mr. Cosby is going to go out and use his voice, to let it be heard, and to try to educate young men and women on how to avoid this because they do not have the wealth of resources that he has,” Wyatt said. “But I think that he can give them some direction.”

He added that people don’t know enough about what constitutes an allegation of sexual assault.

“You could walk in a baseball game, a crowded baseball game, and you could bump up against a female, touch her butt or her breasts by accident and that’s sexual assault,” Wyatt said.

Cosby. 79, was charged in 2015 with sexually assaulting Andrew Constand more than a decade ago, but jurors at his trial earlier this month in Norristown, PA, were unable to render a unanimous verdict …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment