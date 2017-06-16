Bill Cosby jury deadlocked; judge orders them to continue deliberating

iStock/Thinkstock(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) — After over 30 hours of deliberations, the jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial reported late Thursday morning that they are deadlocked.

The judge in the case has asked them to resume deliberations to try and reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury is reportedly deadlocked on all three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault Cosby faces, stemming from his alleged sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004.

Each of the three counts carries a sentence of from five to 10 years in prison if Cosby, who’s 79, is convicted. However, the judge could order that the sentences be served concurrently, meaning if convicted on only one count, Cosby could serve as few as five or as many as ten years in prison.

Testimony in the trial began June 5. The prosecution rested its case Friday, June 9, and the defense rested its case the following Monday, after calling only one witness. Jury deliberations began Monday night.

