Biggest Remaining Positions of Need in Vols’ 2017 Recruiting Class

With National Signing Day less than a month away, Tennessee’s 2017 recruiting class is nearing full capacity. Currently, the Vols have 26 commitments in their class and don’t have much room to add more than a couple players unless some more attrition occurs.

But attrition is likely to happen in the waning weeks of this recruiting cycle, and the Vol still have a handful of needs in this class they want to fill.

With the commitment of elite offensive tackle Trey Smith, Tennessee shored up its offensive line group in this class. And with three linebackers committed including four-star inside linebacker Will Ignont, the Vols are fine at that position too, as well as defensive tackle.

Tennessee still needs help at other positions, however. And with only a few weeks remaining till Signing Day, the Vols are running out of time to find those additions.

Running back, cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive end are the biggest remaining needs for the Vols in 2017 class. Tennessee has commitments at all those positions, but they either don’t have enough or need some more early impact or highly-rated players there.

Running Back

Ty Chandler headlines Tennessee's running back class in the 2017 cycle. The four-star running back is one

