Big & Rich Travel to “California” for New Single

Big & Rich RecordsBig & Rich are going all the way to “California” for their new song.

The track named for the Golden State will be the lead single from the duo’s sixth studio album, Did It for the Party, which is set to come out during the third quarter of this year.

“California” will be released March 6, ahead of Big & Rich’s April partnership with Twix candy bars that will promote the single in Walmart stores nationwide.

Big Kenny and John Rich also will launch their Did It for the Party Tour this summer.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country