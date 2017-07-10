Big & Rich admit they “Did It for the Party” on new album

Big & Rich will follow their top-40 hit, “California,” with their new album Did It for the Party on September 15.

“This new record is gonna rock America’s boots off,” John Rich brags.

“Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!” Big Kenny chimes in. “It’s been a blast working on [it] and we can’t wait for everyone to hear our new songs!”

Fans who pre-order the 13-track album will get both the lead single and the title cut as well.

Here’s the complete track listing for Big & Rich’s Did It for the Party:

“California”

“Did It for the Party”

“Congratulations (You’re a Rockstar)”

“Turns Me On”

“Wake Up Wanting You”

“Smoke in Her Eyes”

“No Sleep”

“We Came to Rawk”

“Funk in the Country”

“The Long Way Home”

“Freedom Road”

“My Son”

“Lie Cheat or Steal”

