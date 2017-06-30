“Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik put on vocal rest for a month

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik is set to have a very quiet July.

The actress announced on Thursday that she has sprained her vocal chords and as a result, a doctor has put her on vocal rest for 30 days.

Bialik, whose father died two years ago of a degenerative disease that also damaged his vocal chords, communicated the news with the help of an ASL translator in a video blog.

Though she has struggled with this problem for some time and has worked with a vocal coach in the past, Bialik admitted that this time, she cried as physician described the damage to her.

“We need to do something more drastic,'” she said he told her.

Bialik, 41, noted that for the next month or so, she will be unable to use her voice in her personal life or on the job. While there are obvious setbacks — she noted jokingly that she won’t be able to tell her two sons not to play ball in the house — she added that she’s excited to find new ways of …read more

