Beyoncé Tops Most Charitable Celebs List of 2016

ABC/Image Group LABeyoncé is this year’s most charitable celeb, reports US Weekly.

The global superstar was recognized by non-profit organization DoSomething.org, which placed her at the top of its Celebs Gone Good list for using her fame and voice to support many social issue causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement and her philanthropic initiative, #BeyGOOD.

Bey is joined by 19 other celebrities who also have lent their talents and skills to make a difference in the world this year.

Here’s the complete list of DoSomething.org’s top 20 celebs gone good in 2016:

Beyoncé

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Taylor Swift

Demi Lovato

Shailene Woodley

John Cena

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga

Zendaya

Jesse Williams

Gina Rodriguez

Chance the Rapper

Tyler Oakley

Serena Williams

Yara Shahidi

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

Misha Collins

Nyle DiMarco

Aziz Ansari

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment