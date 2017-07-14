Beyonce shares first photo of twins Sir Carter and Rumi

ABC/Image Group LA

(LOS ANGELES) — Welcome to the limelight, Sir Carter and Rumi!

At 1:10 a.m. ET on Friday, Beyonce posted to Instagram a photo of herself with her twins, writing, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” followed by a series of emojis, including clasped hands, a heart, and babies.

In the photo, Beyonce — wearing what appears to be a light blue veil, reportedly at her oceanside Malibu home against a backdrop of an arch composed of colorful flowers — is holding the newborns, who are partially draped in floral fabric.

Among the more than 5.8 million people who have already liked the photo? Kim Kardashian.

