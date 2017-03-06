“Better Call Saul” producers opening real Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurants

AMC/Ursula Coyote(AUSTIN) — If you’ve seen an ad recently for Los Pollos Hermanos — the fictional fast-food chicken chain that exists in the universe of AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — you probably thought it was a gag…but it’s not. Kinda.

The producers of Better Caul Saul are planning to open actual pop-up locations of Los Pollos Hermanos in Austin, Texas during the SXSW Festival. “Fans can visit the baddest fast food chain around and sample Gus Fring’s famous curly fries,” a press release from the network reads.

Additional SXS events will include autograph signings with Emmy-winning Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito, who played Breaking Bad drug kingpin Gus Fring, owner of Los Pollos Hermanos.

The pop-ups will be open March 10-12 at 122 W. 5th Street.

Season three of Better Call Saul opens for business Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m Eastern on AMC.

