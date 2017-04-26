Bestselling author blasts America’s sugar addiction in new book

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ian K. Smith called out America’s addiction to sweets in his new book Blast the Sugar Out, a guide designed for diabetic or pre-diabetic people looking to lead healthier lifestyles and for those who are looking to lose weight by reducing their sugar consumption.

The book, built as a five-week plan, can help you “regain control of your health destiny” in less than two months, Smith said in a statement.

“Get the sugar out and put the life back in,” he added.

Smith shares the story of his brother, a marathon runner who was feeling lethargic energy levels and overall discomfort in his everyday life, but was unable to pinpoint cause of his troubles. Smith said that his brother eliminated sugar from his diet, and saw his energy levels sky rocket and the discomfort dissipate.

“He told me that he felt brand-new — as if he had been given his life back,” Smith writes in Blast the Sugar Out.

Smith breaks down his method for reducing sugar intake into five key factors that readers can hone in on: habits, schedule, choices, exercise and maintenance.

Smith encourages readers to pick up one good habit and break down one

