Best week ever: Why Jon Pardi is #winning

Capitol NashvilleThere’s no two ways about it: Jon Pardi is having a pretty good week.

Jon was already enjoying his second #1 in a row on the Billboard chart with “Dirt on My Boots,” when he found out he’d already snagged this year’s New Male Vocalist of the Year honor from the Academy of Country Music.

“WOW! This is freaking awesome!!! Thanks ACM Awards,” the typically understated California native tweeted.

After his late-night-TV debut Tuesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jon’s also set to play his latest #1 on March 23 on ABC’s Good Morning America. You’ll have to tune in to see what he sings April 2 on the 52nd ACM Awards on CBS.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country