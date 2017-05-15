Best Week Ever: How Chris Stapleton’s “From A Room” beat “Traveller”‘s record

Mercury NashvilleThis week, Chris Stapleton‘s sophomore album, From A Room: Volume 1, is #1 on both Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart and on its country albums tally.

Chris’ album moved 219,000 units, making it the biggest sales week of his career, which is no small feat. Previously, his best week came after the 2015 CMA Awards, when his album Traveller skyrocketed to #1, selling 153,000 copies.

The “Either Way” singer narrowly missed claiming the top spot on the all-genre Billboard 200, with rapper Logic coming out ahead with 247,000 album equivalent units.

If you need more proof of Stapleton’s A-list status, consider this: The last time a country album sold this well in its first seven days was when Luke Bryan released Kill the Lights in August of 2015.

