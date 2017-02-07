Best New Artist Contender Kelsea Ballerini to Get Her Grammy Moment

ABC/Image Group LA As we count down the days to this Sunday’s Grammys, the performance lineup is filling up.

Best New Artist nominee Kelsea Ballerini is set to make her Grammy debut, alongside fellow nominee Maren Morris, who’ll perform with Alicia Keys.

Little Big Town will help pay tribute to the songs of the Bee Gees, as part of a segment that marks the 40th anniversary of their hit Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly will be part of the tribute as well. LBT is also booked to tape an upcoming Bee Gees tribute special on Valentine’s Day.

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will do their new single, “The Fighter,” for the first time on TV during the telecast. You can check out all the Grammy moments, as the show airs live from Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS.

