Berry Signs Massive Deal With Chiefs

After playing under the franchise tag in 2016, former Tennessee safety Eric Berry made it clear that he didn’t want to do it again in 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs stepped up and avoided any sort of conflict by awarding him with a six-year deal, Berry’s representation confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

After everything this guy has been through, he deserves it all!! Congrats Eric on signing your new deal with the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/q0KdLorVnV — A3 Athletics (@aThreeAthletics) February 28, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is six years long and worth $78 million, including $40 million of guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus. The deal makes Berry the highest paid safety in the NFL.

Berry’s had a remarkable return after battling and beating Hodgkin’s lymphoma that was discovered late during the 2014 football season.

By July of the next year, Berry was cleared to return to football activities and he went on to play at a high level in the 2015 season, earning Comeback Player of the Year. Berry continued to thrive in 2016, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors after recording 77 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were turned into a …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider