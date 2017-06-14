Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn and company return for charity “Dodgeball” campaign

Omaze.com(LOS ANGELES) — Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, and their co-stars from the 2004 comedy hit Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story have reunited — in character — for a new Omaze charity video.

Stiller and Vaughn explain that the charity site will give one lucky donor and a friend the chance to “dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge” in an epic game of dodgeball, playing either for Globo Gym — the team headed by Stiller’s “protein-forward” villain White Goodman — or for Vaughn and his pals on the Average Joe’s Gym team.

As always, the minimum donation for a chance to win is $10, but other price points give donors access to additional chances to win, as well as other goodies like including autographs, exclusive memorabilia, and more.

All proceeds benefit The Stiller Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for children all over the world.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment