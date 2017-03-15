Belle of the ball: Costume designer re-imagines an “active heroine” for “Beauty and the Beast”

Walt Disney Studios, 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — How do you dress a real-life Disney princess? Picturing a more “active heroine,” veteran costume designer Jacquline Durran re-imagined Belle’s outfits for Emma Watson’s plucky update on the character in the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

In order to bring Belle and the other cast of famous characters to life, the Oscar-winning designer focused on attention to detail, historical context and adaptation from mid-18th century France to create a more modern version of the story in the guise of lead actors Watson and Dan Stevens, who plays The Prince and Beast — the latter with the help of some computer magic.

In the original animated film, Belle first appears in town wearing a blue dress and corset. While Durran kept true to the color of the dress and apron, she swapped out a corset for bloomers and a bodice. “We didn’t want her to be a delicate princess but an active heroine, which is why her costume was designed with pockets where she could place books and things she might need,” Durran explained of Belle in a question and answer session provided by Disney.

Durran gave her boots rather than delicate shoes, “so she could run around …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment