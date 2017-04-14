Behind pioneering female runner’s return to Boston Marathon 50 years later

Hagen Hopkins(BOSTON) — The year was 1967 and Kathrine Switzer was mentally preparing herself for the long road ahead as she pushed into the second mile of the Boston Marathon. She was just coming into view of the press trucks when she felt a race official’s hand on her sweatshirt.

“He came up from behind and surprised me and grabbed me. I was very terrified and afraid, there’s no question about it,” Switzer told ABC News Thursday.

As race official Jock Semple tried to rip Switzer’s bib off, cameras flashed. She had a split-second decision to make: Step off the course or keep running the 26.2-mile race.

Up until that moment, the Boston Marathon had only been officially run by men. Though there were no rules that outright banned women from the course, many assumed women were not capable of running that distance. In 1967, the longest track race for women at the Olympics was just 800 meters, while cross-country races for women maxed out at about 1.5 miles.

Other women before Switzer had run the Boston Marathon without a bib, but she was the first to do so with one, signing up with her initials and last name, K.V. Switzer, which no one …read more

