Beer Yoga Is Now a Thing

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A growing number of people are putting the “AH” in “namaste,” thanks to a new workout: Beer Yoga.

Apparently having got its start at Burning Man in the States, Mashable reports the idea quickly spread back to the spiritual birthplace of beer, Germany, where hipsters in Berlin quickly began organizing classes. From there, it spread to Australia.

According to Berlin-based BierYoga’s website, the class is the, “marriage of two great loves—beer and yoga,” and, “Both are centuries-old therapies for mind, body and soul.”

“BeerYoga is fun but it’s no joke,” founder and yogi Jhula writes. “We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness.”

