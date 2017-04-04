Bedbug-like insects have been around humans for thousands of years, researchers find

Martin E. Adams/Journal of Medical Entomology(NEW YORK) — Apparently, humans have been facing off with bedbugs — or at least their ancestors — since the time of sabertooth tigers.

A new study from The Journal of Medical Entomology found fossils of bedbug ancestors during an archaeological dig, at a cave where humans also lived, dating back thousands of years to the late Pleistocene era.

Scientists discovered 14 subfossils of cimicid insects, said to be the tiny ancestors of bedbugs, at a Five Mile Point Cave site in Oregon — an area where humans, as well as bats, were known to be living as far back as 13,500 years ago.

The remains of these insects are estimated to be between 5,100 and 11,000 years old, according to researchers from the University of Oregon and Paleoinsect Research, which analyzes ancient insect remains.

Three species were identified, all part of the Cimex genus of insects. The most famous living species of the genus is Cimex lectularius, or the common bedbug.

But the ancient insects species scientists identified from nine of the subfossils — Cimex pilosellus, Cimex latipennis and Cimex antennatus — were “not the bedbug we all know and love from hotel rooms,” Martin E. Adams of Paleoinsect …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health