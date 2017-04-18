Beauty queen uses platform to bring attention to rare genetic disorder

Courtesy Victoria Graham(MANCHESTER, Md.) — For the first time in more than two years, beauty queen Victoria Graham didn’t have to spend her birthday in the hospital.

Since 2014, Graham, who has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, said she has undergone 10 surgeries. EDS is a rare genetic disorder that can weaken blood vessels, cause extreme elasticity of the skin and make joints so flexible that they are unstable and prone to dislocation.

Graham, who turned 23 on Tuesday, said the condition has been “always an adventure” since she was first diagnosed 10 years ago.

“I was an ex-athlete. I was living my dream. I was going to school and playing, at that point, two different sports: soccer and lacrosse,” Graham told the BBC in an interview, “and suddenly I was having brain and spinal surgeries and I had to leave.”

Graham attended Eastern University in Pennsylvania. At one point, she said she had to wear a neck brace to hold her brain steady. Her spine has also been fused. The surgeries left her with a 25-inch scar down her back. But Graham wanted to cross being in a beauty pageant off her bucket list, so she decided to compete for the title of Miss Frostburg 2017.

