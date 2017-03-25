‘Beauty and the Beast’ star Audra McDonald opens up about having a baby at 46

Brad Barket/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It’s been 16 years since Audra McDonald had a baby.

Now at age 46, the “Beauty and the Beast” star has a second baby and a first with her husband and fellow Broadway star Will Swenson.

The couple welcomed daughter Sally James last October.

McDonald said she has changed as a mother since the first time around.

“I’m calmer this time around, 16 years later,” she told People magazine. “Or maybe it’s that I’m just tired because I’m older, but I don’t sweat the small stuff as much.”

And although Sally James is only 5 months old, she already has a larger-than-life personality, her mother said.

“In some ways, I don’t worry about her — this is a very strong personality, I’m seeing it already!” she said. “This is someone who’s not gonna let anybody walk over her at all. In fact, she’ll be the one doing the walking.”

When the six-time Tony Award winner announced her pregnancy, she said it was unexpected.

