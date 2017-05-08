“Beauty and the Beast” and “Stranger Things” win top honors at MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV – 2017 (LOS ANGELES) — The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.

Hosted by Workaholics star Adam Devine, the re-branded show, which now includes TV programming, named Beauty and the Beast and Strangers Things its top movie and TV series, respectively.

Emma Watson also took home Best Actor in a Movie honors – the first acting award ever that celebrated performance free of any gender distinctions. Said Watson during her acceptance speech, “The villages in our fairytale wanted to make Belle believe that the world was smaller than she saw it, with few opportunities for her…I loved playing someone who didn’t listen to any of that.”

On the TV side, Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown held back tears as she accepted the first-ever MTV trophy for Best Actor in a Show.

The highest honor at the MTV Movie Awards — The Generation Award — was given to the Fast and Furious franchise. Producer and star Vin Deisel, accepted the award, with co-stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez by his side.

The broadcast also included an exclusive clip from Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as a glimpse at the upcoming movies It …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment