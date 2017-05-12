“Beat Up Bible”: The song that instantly connects Little Big Town with their grandmothers

ABC/Image Group LAFor Little Big Town, it doesn’t have to be Mother’s Day for the band to be thinking about the significant women in their lives, especially since they recorded their new album, The Breaker.

The track “Beat Up Bible,” which features Kimberly Schlapman, takes them right there.

“That song just fills up my heart,” she says, “and I see my great-grandmother and her little trailer where I used to stay with her, reading her Bible.”

“I see so many pictures in my head as I sing that song,” she goes on. “We have, in my family, a beat up Bible… The binding’s falling off, some of the pages are just stuffed in there… In the front is written the births of all the children since the mid-1800’s. Ah! It’s so special. It’s such a treasure,” she says.

For Jimi Westbrook, the song becomes a living picture of his grandma as well.

“Where I grew up, I lived here and my grandmother was kinda just out the back door,” he says, explaining the location with his hands. “And I spent a lot of time there when my parents were working… I stayed with her.”

“She’s got the big centerpiece Bible when you walk in the living …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country