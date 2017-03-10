Beard Makes Strong Impression

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI

New Tennessee wide receiver coach Kevin Beard met the media for the first time on Tuesday.

Beard replaces Zach Azzanni, who recently left to take the receivers coach position with the Chicago Bears.He was at Florida International for a little over two months before accepting the receivers coach position at Tennessee a few days ago.

There are some familiarities as new offensive coordinator Larry Scott and Beard were on the coaching staff together at Miami in 2014 and 2015. Both are eager to reconnect heading into the 2017 season.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity,” said Beard. “Working with him back at Miami, he was always a pro. He’s a professional. I’m excited for what he is about to do.”

One of Beard’s strengths is on the recruiting trail. As the receivers coach at Miami, Beard was one of the better recruiters and even targeted current UT receivers such as Tyler Byrd and Latrell Williams.

“In this process and in this profession — recruiting — some people like it, some people don’t. I love it,” Beard said. “The reason why I love it is because you build relationships with young men and families. I don’t recruit players just to come to my school. …read more

