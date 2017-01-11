Be Idris Elba’s Valentine in New Omaze Charity Campaign

Well, not you specifically — unless you win Omaze’s latest charity experience.

For a measly $10, according to the site, you get 100 chances to win the opportunity to join the unfairly handsome and suave star of Luther and Star Trek Beyond, “for some quality time over the most delicious meal of your life.”

“Feel all the feelings that go along with being Idris’ Valentine,” the site notes, adding the caveat, “It won’t actually be Valentine’s Day, but Idris will make you feel like it is.”

Best of all, it’s all for a good cause.

The grand prize includes airfare and a 4-star hotel room, and dinner with Idris at one of his favorite restaurants. You even get an extra seat at dinner with the star for a friend…as if you’d let somebody else hog the experience.

As is always the case with Omaze, the more you donate can score you other perks as well, such as autographed swag, and a thank you message from the man himself.

The contest will benefit the actor and recording artist’s …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment