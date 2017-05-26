“Baywatch” sequel already in the works

Universal Pictures – 2017(NEW YORK) — Baywatch hasn’t even opened across the nation yet, but a sequel already is on the drawing board.

Producer Beau Flynn tells Variety that the movie’s cast and writers would be back for a follow up that would take the Baywatch crew to foreign lands.

“We have an amazing story already,” Flynn told Variety. “I know Dwayne [Johnson] would be in, I know Zac [Efron] and all the girls would be. We just have this really cool idea to put them in this whole new world. We would take it overseas.”

Baywatch debuted in a handful of theaters Wednesday night but opens wide this weekend.

