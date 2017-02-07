“Battlestar Galactica” Actor Richard Hatch, Dead at 71

Richard Hatch in 1978 on “Battlestar Galactica”; ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Richard Hatch, the actor best known for starring in TV’s original Battlestar Galactica as the space fighter pilot Apollo, and who later appeared in the 2004 series reboot, died Tuesday at age 71.

Hatch’s manager, Michael Kaliski, confirmed Hatch’s death to ABC News, writing, “Sadly, it is confirmed that Richard Hatch passed today around 1:30PM after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His son Paul was by his side in a home in Santa Clarita. He is also survived by his brother John. I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart.”

Alec Peters, writer/producer of the Star Trek fan film Prelude to Axanar, of which Hatch was a part, also confirmed Hatch’s death to ABC News. On the Axanar Facebook page, he later wrote of Hatch, “3 weeks ago I found out he had stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. We knew he had little time left, but this is quite more sudden than we thought. Richard was in good spirits …read more

