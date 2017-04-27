Batter up! Reba, Lauren Alaina and more sign up for this year’s City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game

ABC/Image Group LA Reba McEntire is set to sing the national anthem to kick off this year’s 27th annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game in Nashville.

The 2017 edition of the CMA Music Festival tradition will take place Saturday, June 10 at First Tennessee Park, the home of the Nashville Sounds. Lauren Alaina, Kellie Pickler, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth from ABC’s The Bachelorette are among the first stars who’ve signed up to play in the typically less-than-serious charity game.

Tickets are on sale now, will all the proceeds going to City of Hope, an organization that works to fight cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country