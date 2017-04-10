Bat reportedly found in salad spurs CDC investigation

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Officials from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating after a dead bat allegedly was discovered by two people eating a prepackaged salad in Florida.

The CDC announced on Saturday that it is working with the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate. The two unnamed customers reported eating part of the salad from a Florida Wal-Mart before finding the animal, according to the CDC.

Fresh Express, which makes the packaged salads and distributes them at Wal-Mart, issued a limited recall for the Organic Marketside Spring Mix on Saturday.

“The recall was necessitated when Fresh Express was notified that extraneous animal matter was allegedly found in a single container of the salad,” the company said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, all salads manufactured in the same production run are being recalled.”

Officials from Fresh Express also said that the company “seriously and rigorously complies with all food safety regulations” and highlighted the many steps that are taken to safeguard food quality.

“In addition, a range of stringent controls are in place during growing and harvesting to mitigate against field material from entering the raw product system,” company officials …read more

