Barnett “Very Driven” In Bowl Prep

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

With a handful of draft-eligible college players opting to skip bowl games this postseason to focus on NFL draft preparation, it would be understandable if a player like Derek Barnett went the same route.

Barnett, a junior who is expected to go in the first round of the 2017 draft, could arguably be a prime candidate. He’s already matched Tennessee’s all-time career sack record, his draft stock likely isn’t going to get any higher and UT is playing in what many consider a disappointing bowl after falling short of a chance to go to the Sugar Bowl.

Maybe Barnett wants a crack at breaking that sack record. Or maybe that’s just how he’s wired. Regardless, coach Butch Jones said, if anything, Barnett is taking the opposite approach of players such as Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette.

Jones gave an example of what Barnett’s approach has been.

“There was an individual here waiting to speak to (Barnett) the other day and (Barnett) didn’t want to speak to him because he didn’t want to miss his workout in the weight room,” Jones said earlier this week. “He’s very, very driven. It’s all in how you approach this bowl preparation. Derek approached this bowl …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider