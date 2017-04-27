In a draft held in the City of Brotherly Love, it was the Eagles showing some to former Vol Derek Barnett at No. 14 overall in the NFL Draft.

Needing to upgrade their defense, the Eagles selected Barnett with their top pick, No. 14 overall, on Thursday night, marking the first time a Tennessee defender has been taken in the first round since Eric Berry in 2010.

Barnett, who broke Reggie White’s all-time sack record at Tennessee with 33, will begin his NFL career in the same city that White started his as well.

More to come…

The post Barnett Picked No. 14 By Eagles appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider