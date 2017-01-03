Barnett On Getting Record: “I Think Reggie Probably Helped On That”

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nobody could question the effort that Derek Barnett put in on Friday as he helped the Vols to a 38-24 Music City Bowl victory and chased the late Reggie White’s UT career sack record as well.

The junior defensive end, likely playing his last game for UT, got to Nebraska quarterback Ryker Fyfe time and time again through the first 50+ minutes of the game, only to come up just short of recording the record-breaking 33rd career sack numerous times. He was officially credited with four quarterback hurries. It felt like 10 or more.

One potential sack even went to review. It was ruled an incomplete pass instead of a strip and a sack.

With the final minutes running off, it looked like Barnett might have to settle for a tie with White. But then he got some help – maybe not the type you would anticipate, though.

It was a flag on teammate Marquill Osborne, a pass interference call that extended a late Nebraska drive. With only about five minutes remaining, a turnover on downs at that point very well might’ve effectively ended the game. The Vols would’ve been a couple first downs away from icing it.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider