Barnett Makes “Family Decision” by Declaring for NFL Draft

Derek Barnett is Tennessee’s all-time sack leader in just three seasons on Rocky Top, and now his next challenge awaits in the NFL.

The Nashville native’s 33 career sacks place him at the top in UT history. But Barnett’s favorite memories have to do with team success, rather than his own achievements.

“I think all the wins are my favorite moments,” Barnett said.

But next to that, breaking Reggie White’s sack record was a pretty big deal too.

“I think this weekend was a moment I’ll never forget because I was back home in my hometown and I broke the record there and got to celebrate with my teammates – just the way they all swarmed me, it was a great feeling. It was a feeling I’ll never forget the rest of my life”

And with that sack, Derek Barnett surpasses Reggie White for most career sacks in Tennessee history! pic.twitter.com/HcUKmcNMuV — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) December 31, 2016

Barnett says that he had a good idea he’d declare for the NFL draft towards the end of the season. Despite adversity late in the year, and ending the regular season with a loss to Vanderbilt, Barnett added that Tennessee …read more

