Barnett Battles Through Illness To Work At Combine

With one of the biggest and most pressure-packed job interviews imaginable coming up, former Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett had the unfortunate break of getting a virus in the days leading up to his scheduled workouts in Indianapolis.

It held him out of the bench press on Saturday, but Tennessee’s all-time leader in sacks wouldn’t let it keep him off the field on Sunday.

Barnett went through the gauntlet of drills in Indianapolis, putting up respectable numbers in several drills despite the illness. Checking in at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, he posted a 4.88 second 40-yard dash time, a 31-inch vertical leap, a 117-inch broad jump, a 4.44 second 20-yard shuttle and a 6.96 second three-cone drill – good for his fifth among all defensive lineman in that testing.

Barnett's numbers across the board certainly didn't stack up to some other defensive linemen such as potential No. 1 overall pick defensive end Myles Garrett from Texas A&M. And that's why scouts, ultimately, favor a player

