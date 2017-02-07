Bandwagon Kenny Chesney Shows Up Again

The greatest bandwagon celebrity in all of sports showed up on the big stage again on Sunday night. There are plenty of known celebrity Patriots fans – Matt Damon, Bon Jovi and Ben Affleck just to name a few.

Any of them would’ve been logical choices to be up in the box of Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, side-by-side with him cheering on the team to its fifth Super Bowl title in Houston on Sunday. But, of course, country music singer Kenny Chesney, who has shown support for dozens of teams in his career, was the one seen hugging and celebrating with Kraft as the Pats secured the dramatic victory.

Congrats to life-long Pats fan Kenny Chesney pic.twitter.com/fzbUgS4Ksm — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) February 6, 2017

Chesney, a long-time friend of Peyton Manning’s, was often a visitor at Manning’s games cheering for either the Colts or Broncos, and regularly cheered against the Patriots as Manning faced off against them. Now, out of the blue, he’s become best friends with Kraft and is apparently a huge Patriots fan.

SBNation compiled a list of 36 teams that Chesney has shown support for during his career. Expect it to keep growing. Anything to …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider