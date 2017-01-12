Bacteria Yield Clues for Woman’s Cause of Death 800 Years Ago

Gebhard Bieg(MADISON, Wis.) — A woman’s post-mortem was 800 years in the making, with “ancient” bacteria providing the critical clue for her likely cause of death, and offering a tantalizing glimpse into the lives of our forebears in the Near East.

In the 800-year-old remains of a Byzantine woman found in Turkey, in what used to be Troy, an archaeologist discovered some nodules the “size of strawberries” — leading to initial speculation that the woman died of tuberculosis. But the story turned out to be much more complex.

Researchers from multiple institutions, including McMaster University in Canada and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, were able to extract “ancient” bacteria from the nodules, revealing a likely cause of death that was entirely different, according to findings published this week in the science journal eLife.

Co-author Dr. Caitlin Pepperell, an expert on the evolution of pathogens and a professor of medicine and medical microbiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said after seeing the “chalky and white” nodules, researchers initially suspected the woman had died from tuberculosis.

“When tuberculosis affects the lungs they can cause calcified lesions,” Pepperell told ABC News.

However, when they opened up these nodules, they found preserved and fossilized tissue that did not …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health