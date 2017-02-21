Backstreet’s back with new video with Florida Georgia Line

BMLGOn Tuesday, Florida Georgia Line will roll out their new video with the Backstreet Boys at BigMachineTV.com.

In the meantime, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have been sharing snippets of “God, Your Mama and Me” on social media. Look for plenty of footage of the guys’ significant others and kids, as well as a performance clip set on the beach.

“God, Your Mama and Me” is the third single from the duo’s Dig Your Roots album. Both “H.O.L.Y” and “May We All” with Tim McGraw have gone to #1.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



Here’s a sneak peek of our new video for “God, Your Mama, and Me” feat. @BackstreetBoys — premiering 2/21 on https://t.co/K2mVchAgdM pic.twitter.com/JATvm86lZl — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) February 19, 2017



Two days until the world premiere of our new video for “God, Your Mama, and Me” feat. @BackstreetBoys on https://t.co/K2mVchRR5k pic.twitter.com/kJtr8MY3fe — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) February 20, 2017

Source:: ABC News Radio Country