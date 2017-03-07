Backstreet Boys book ACM performance with Florida Georgia Line

BMLGThe Backstreet Boys will make their first appearance ever at the Academy of Country Music Awards this year, singing “God, Your Mama, and Me” alongside their pals Florida Georgia Line.

They’re among the first round of performers announced for the 52nd annual show, which also includes reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris.

Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will perform as well, with more names to be added to the roster as the April 2 show approaches. The 52nd ACM Awards will air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on CBS.

