“Back to Us”: How Jay, Joe Don and Gary rediscovered the Rascal Flatts magic

BMLGFor Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney, “Back to Us” is more than a song on Rascal Flatts‘ tenth studio album. It became the obvious title for the project, after the trio did some serious soul-searching looking for a direction.

“We talked about everybody in the world coming in to do our record, and it really pissed me off,” Jay jokes, “because I really wanted to do it badly.”

“True story, actually!” Joe Don interjects.

“At the end of the day, I just felt like nobody knew our music better than we did,” Jay continues. “That was kind of my basis for my lobbying to get to do it. And [Big Machine CEO] Scott Borchetta finally came in… And he said, ‘The magic pill is not another guy. The magic pill is the three of you when you’re in a room together.’”

Building on that philosophy, the three hit on a strategy to follow-up their latest #1, “I Like the Sound of That.”

“We went in, we cut some things, and I think we all surprised each other at how great it was creating that way,” Jay recalls.

“And I think it just had a natural evolution to it…” he explains. “It just was …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country