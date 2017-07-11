Back to the Upside Down: “Stranger Things” season 2 gets a release date

NETFLIX – 2017(NEW YORK) — Netflix revealed that the second season of its wildly popular retro horror series Stranger Things will be debut on October 27.

The streaming service made the announcement with a movie-style poster, showing the series core four friends — Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas — on their bikes on an empty road, staring up at an monstrous-looking shadow in a red sky.

The official synopsis for the season notes: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

The press release also adds some key dates from the timeline of the Stranger Things universe, including:

1953 – Date unknown – MKUltra comes to Hawkins and begins experimentation

1979 – Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins

1983 – November 6 – The vanishing of Will Byers

1983 – November 8 – The vanishing of Barbara Holland

2016 – July 15 – Part 1

2017 – October 27 – Part 2

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment