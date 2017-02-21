“Back to God,” back to Vegas: Reba’s on a roll

BMLGFor the second week in a row, Reba McEntire is hanging on to #1.

Her gospel double album set Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope remains at the top of both Billboard‘s Country and Christian/Gospel album charts in its second week of release. So far, the video for its lead single, “Back to God,” has also been viewed close to 5 million times on YouTube.

After two shows last week at Nashville’s historic Ryman auditorium, Reba’s headed back to work in Sin City. She and Brooks & Dunn continue their Together in Vegas residency Wednesday, holding on to their title as the longest-running country show in the history of The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

